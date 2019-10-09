CAPE TOWN - Footcount at more than 100 retail centres across South Africa showed positive growth in the quarter to end-June 2019 for the first time since 2016, a South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) research report said Wednesday.
Footcount per square meter grew by 1.4 percent. However trading density growth - of 5.7 percent for the year to end-June 2019 - was largely a function of spend per head rising 4.2 percent, the report said.
The trading density was up from the 3.2 percent in the first three months. Annualized retail trading density growth had been driven mainly by smaller retail formats.