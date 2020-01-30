To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lunga Mfengwana's journey in the funeral business began when gave a bereaved family the use of his vehicle free of charge. Then he heard about AVBOB's enterprise development model and today he has a thriving business as a funeral agent. But Lunga is just one of AVBOB's success stories.

Community development lies at the core of AVBOB’s business and social investment strategies. AVBOB is a mutual assurance society, which is owned by its more that two million policyholders.

They are committed to growing their business specifically to give better support to policy holders in rural areas, and do so through their innovative enterprise development model.