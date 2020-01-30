Lunga Mfengwana's journey in the funeral business began when gave a bereaved family the use of his vehicle free of charge. Then he heard about AVBOB's enterprise development model and today he has a thriving business as a funeral agent. 

But Lunga is just one of AVBOB's success stories.

Community development lies at the core of AVBOB’s business and social investment strategies. AVBOB is a mutual assurance society, which is owned by its more that two million policyholders.

They are committed to growing their business specifically to give better support to policy holders in rural areas, and do so through their innovative enterprise development model.

All their branches are independently owned, and through AVBOB’s assistance with infrastructure, they establish successful businesses which, in turn, employ a vast amount of people.

AVBOB’s commitment to community development also extends to the education sector of South Africa. In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, AVBOB is actively combatting literacy issues through their donation of state-of-the-art container libraries to underprivileged schools throughout the country.

Furthermore, in a drive to eradicate dangerous pit latrines at schools, AVBOB is contributing to the Department’s Sanitation Appropriate for Education project through the construction of ablution facilities.

Through these sustainable community development projects AVBOB is truly realising their commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, along with fostering a legacy of success for many South Africans.