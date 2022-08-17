Forage and Feast: SA's only premium private label endorsed by a Michelin star chef

Checkers is approaching the second anniversary of its premium private label range, Forage and Feast, the country’s only private label product range endorsed by SA’s first Michelin star chef. Launched in November 2020, Forage and Feast set the supermarket standard for premium food products and includes items typically only found at speciality delis and food emporiums.

The unique range is also endorsed by South Africa’s first Michelin star chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. "The quality, provenance, ingredients and attention to detail of the Forage and Feast range is admirable. When it comes to ingredients and taste, I don’t compromise, and neither does this range from Checkers,” van der Westhuizen said. Tailored specifically to customers’ needs for an upmarket and sophisticated product selection, the range has been so well received that Forage and Feast now includes 216 products across 34 different categories, with an additional 100 new products that will be added over the next 12 months.

Sourced from the best suppliers and artisans, each Forage and Feast product is made with top-quality ingredients. Provenance plays an important role, and the range is sourced responsibly, keeping seasonality in mind. The range includes award-winning products such as the Forage and Feast fig and almond fruit cake and Forage and Feast festive gammon, which were both awarded best buys in Fairlady Magazine’s 2021 Christmas taste test. Other stand-out products include an authentic Sicilia passata sauce made with sun-ripened Datterino tomatoes, vinegar made from Italian Prosecco, rusks made with real butter, almonds and honey, an assortment of locally-crafted vinaigrettes, olive oil from the Breede River Valley and more.

