26 new vehicles were handed over to 22 charity organisations in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied

PRETORIA – Ford is spreading the cheer this Festive Season with a donation of 26 brand new vehicles to 22 selected charity organisations in South Africa, worth a combined retail value of over R12 million. The fleet, which comprises 15 Ford Transit vans, seven Tourneo Custom minibuses, the all-new Fiesta and three locally-built Rangers, will be delivered to the registered charities over the next two weeks.

“South Africa is a road-based economy, making vehicle ownership a key factor in order to deliver the services needed to advance the country’s economy and improve the quality of life of all our people. We are very proud that Ford is able to help the selected charity organisations go further in providing the selfless services that they do,” said Duduzile Nxele, Corporate Communications Manager, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

According to Nxele, the donation is the biggest single donation of vehicles that Ford has made in South Africa since the establishment of its local operations in 1923. “It is thanks to the loyal support from South Africans that Ford has become one of the top three manufacturers in the country. This donation is the ideal way for us to pay it forward to the community and support those who need it most,” she added.

Deserving recipients

Among the deserving recipients in Gauteng are Save the Children and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa; Action for Blind and Disabled Children, a non-profit organisation that offers free digital literacy training; Tomorrow Today Foundation, a community-based football academy in Mamelodi; as well as Tshwane SPCA.

“We wish to thank Ford for the most generous contribution to our cause and for its commitment to making a difference to this marginalised sector of our community,” said Elsie Botha on behalf of Roodepoort-based Action for the Blind and Disabled Children.

“This is huge for our organisation,” exclaimed Peter Chiveso from Tomorrow Today Foundation when he got the news about the donation. “Thank you Ford. The difference and benefit this will bring to our football program is immense. Ford listened to our plight and acted. Our football program will now be more accessible to the greater Mamelodi and Eesterust communities.”

In Port Elizabeth, the Al Fidaa Foundation’s work will be bolstered with its new vehicle, helping the organisation expand its skills development and community empowerment projects, as well as its and feeding schemes.

The Kidz2Kidz Trust and NorSA in the Western Cape have also been selected as recipients, along with the Indoni Cultural School in KwaZulu-Natal, and Sabi Sand Nature Conservation Trust in Mpumalanga.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE