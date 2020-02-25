Ford SA contributes 1% to the country's GDP









CAPE TOWN - The Ford Ranger, which tops the country's light commercial vehicle exports and which is sold to more than 100 global markets, has become a significant part of the economy, as its maker Ford Motor Corporation South Africa (FMCSA) contributes more than 1percent to gross domestic product. Some 400000 units had been exported around the world since 2011, said FMCSA vice-president of operations Ockert Berry yesterday.

Locally assembled Rangers were exported to the sub-Saharan Africa region, North Africa, the Middle East, Europe and several other countries. “Along with domestic sales having surpassed 225000 Rangers to date, we are on track to build our 700000th Ranger in 2020,” Berry said. Ford employs around 4300 people in South Africa and supports more than 50000 jobs in the total value chain.





In 2019, 65908 Ford Rangers were supplied to international customers - 24.9percent, or 16402 units, more than its nearest rival. This strong demand was primarily from Europe, where Ranger notched up its best-ever sales of more than 52500 vehicles - it was Ford's best year for commercial vehicles in the region for the past 25 years. Since April 2019, Ford has been using a multi-port strategy with Rangers being exported through Port Elizabeth to markets in Europe.





This step was taken to address the significant congestion at the Durban Harbour's roll-on, roll-off terminal, resulting in greater efficiencies and reduced delivery time frames. The Rangers, which are assembled at Ford's Silverton plant in Pretoria, are transported to Port Elizabeth by rail. Approximately 168000 component sets are exported each year.





