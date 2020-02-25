CAPE TOWN - The Ford Ranger, which tops the country's light commercial vehicle exports and which is sold to more than 100 global markets, has become a significant part of the economy, as its maker Ford Motor Corporation South Africa (FMCSA) contributes more than 1percent to gross domestic product.
Some 400000 units had been exported around the world since 2011, said FMCSA vice-president of operations Ockert Berry yesterday.
Locally assembled Rangers were exported to the sub-Saharan Africa region, North Africa, the Middle East, Europe and several other countries. “Along with domestic sales having surpassed 225000 Rangers to date, we are on track to build our 700000th Ranger in 2020,” Berry said. Ford employs around 4300 people in South Africa and supports more than 50000 jobs in the total value chain.