Foreign truck drivers can clatters down the road

CLARITY on the hiring of foreign truck drivers, which has led to upheaval and protests, is only likely in December as a task team established by the Department of Transport unveils its implementation plant, which will lay down some policy changes. Road Freight Association (RFA) chief executive Gavin Kelly said the industry awaited the work of a task team established by the Department of Transport which clearly highlighted the root cause for the problem, which was non-compliant employers (companies) employing foreigners (without the correct paperwork/visas/work permits).

"This was highlighted time and again by the RFA. We have proposed solutions to the Minister of how this can be easily addressed, and the Minister is compiling an implementation plan - to the best of our knowledge.“ The deadline set by the Department of Home Affairs regarding visas was December 31. One could possibly see some changes to operations by non-compliant companies closer to the time, he said. South Africa faces the highest unemployment in the world, and this year has seen a surge of xenophobia against foreign nationals working in the country, fuelled by Operation Dududla, an anti-immigration group.

Escalating protests by local truck drivers against the employment of foreign nations had manifested in the blockage of major South African roads last year, at a time the country’s economy is struggling to grow post-Covid. Even this year, the sector has seen dozens of trucks looted and set alight, with some drivers fearing for their lives and injured. "RFA members are compliant and have been publicly identified by the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) on several occasions as not being part of the foreign driver employment problem," Kelly said. He said the RFA had further highlighted that the problem would persist should the Minister “continue to entertain, and to lend an ear, to those employer and employee representatives who are not compliant, who profess to represent constituencies, and who do not wish to abide by the Labour Relations Act," Kelly said.

Tensions in the industry are still simmering, with incidents on social media indicating vigilante-style patrols by local truck drivers on the roads disembarking their foreign counterparts and assaulting them with instruction to abandon work. In retaliation, foreign truckers are calling for South African drivers to no longer be allowed on foreign roads. David Mfitshani, one of the leaders of the United Truck Drivers Association (UTDA), said: "Territory is becoming a big problem. Drivers in their countries can lose as much as South African drivers can lose, too. We cannot afford to have drivers leaving their trucks at the border for others to take up the journeys. It is impractical. The government leaders are failing to get us together.“

The UTDA, earlier this year, conducted a five-day stay-away in protest against the vigilante patrols. The National Truck Drivers Foundation reiterated that the government seemed not to be taking the issue as seriously as it should. "The government can end this issue amicably for everyone's benefit, but they are not. We have seen the clips of violence against some of our brothers. We do not condone that. We should be training more drivers, more instructors, but it is not happening. There are no meetings being called,“ it said.

