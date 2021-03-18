Forensic probe report into Steinhoff to be released at end of the month

The forensic experts’ report prepared by PricewaterCoopers could assist investigators in preparing a criminal case against those implicated in the alleged Steinhoff fraud.

According to reports, National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said a new auditor report was due to be released at the end of the month.

The NPA has been wildly criticised for its slow pace in prosecuting of the case.

The criticism escalated when, two weeks ago, German authorities announced that it would bring charges against three executives of the furniture company.

The probe into Steinhoff’s financial misdealing is two-fold, with the other part being conducted by German authorities. Steinhoff had its primary listing in Germany.