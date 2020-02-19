His tenure comes at a time the industry has seen reduced demand for paper and as the company focuses on producing more cardboard packaging.
King was Mondi’s chief financial officer (CFO) and has been the acting chief executive following Oswald’s resignation, which caught the market by surprise with the share price declining by more than 3percent on the day.
However, the share price has recouped some of the losses to trade 6percent higher to around R323.85 a share in the last month. Yesterday it closed at R323.50.
Oswald was credited for playing an instrumental role in simplifying the overall business and pointing it towards a sustainable future.