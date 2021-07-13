Former Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane dies of Covid-19

FORMER Eskom board chairperson and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Dr Ben Ngubane succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in the early hours of yesterday morning. He was 79. Ngubane, a medical doctor and politician, joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in December 2014.

Lynne Brown, who was public enterprises minister at the time, appointed Ngubane as interim chairperson in March 2015, and in October he was appointed as chairperson. Ngubane resigned from the entity in June 2017. Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said Ngubane would be remembered as an avid scholar whose contribution to enhancing co-operation between Japan and South Africa in science and technology resulted in the Japanese government awarding him the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 2010.