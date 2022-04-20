Former Land Bank CEO appointed chief executive of Halls Fresh Produce

Halls Fresh Produce (HFP), part of the 130-year-old Mpumalanga-based Halls Group, has appointed former Land Bank CEO Ayanda Kanana as its new chief executive, effective June 1, 2022. Kanana takes over from Tracey Davies who has been promoted to group MD of the Halls Group. HFP sources fresh produce from more than 30 countries and has an international supply footprint over 400 SA and International retailers, and wholesalers across Europe and China.

The family-owned Halls Group has interests in property development, pharmaceuticals, technology and financial services in addition to its fresh produce enterprise. While its head office remains in the company’s “spiritual home” at Mataffin near Mbombela, the group has offices on four continents. The critical mass of the Fresh Produce business is in Europe, and the Halls International head office is in the UK, where Davies is now based. A chartered accountant and a former auditor, Kanana served as CEO at the Land Bank from March 2020 until April 2022. His former leadership roles include being CEO of the Johannesburg Market and acting managing executive of the Metropolitan Trading Company in the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Council.

“In Halls I found an organisation that is value driven, built on ethical corporate principles, and one that is growing its footprint locally and internationally. I am enthused by the opportunity to work with corporate leaders globally to direct the fresh produce business to even greater heights over the next couple of years,” said Kanana in a statement. Davies said that in Kanana, they had found someone of “exceptional calibre and a great ambassador for the agricultural industry, bringing a combination of professionalism, business acumen, and strong leadership skills.” “These attributes will serve Ayanda well on the international stage, where he will be growing the Halls Fresh Produce business off a very firm foundation,” she said.

