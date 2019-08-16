Jeff Radebe. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – On Friday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria Acting Judge the Hon Justice Mtati passed judgment in favour of Dr Kelvin Kemm, Mr Phumzile Tshelane and Mrs Pam Bosman in their case against former minister of energy Mr Jeff Radebe. The judge declared the actions of Jeff Radebe unlawful and set aside his decision to axe the board in December 2018.

Radebe had accused the Necsa chairman Dr Kemm, the Group chief executive Tshelane and Board Audit and Risk committee chair Pamela Bosman (CA) of 'defiance' when they objected to the former minister conducting negotiations with an American company to sell part of the lucrative nuclear medicine company NTP to the US company.

NTP is wholly owned by Necsa. These discussions were held by Radebe without informing the Necsa Chairman, chief or Board at the time.

Within 48-hours of axing the board and chief executive, Radebe appointed a new chairman, board and acting chief. In court papers, Radebe admitted that he had started assembling the new board over four months earlier.

During 2019 Necsa has gone through five acting CEO's. Trade Union NEHAWU has also held protest action over the conduct of the present board.





