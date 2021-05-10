Former Spur Corporation CEO Pierre van Tonder passed away in hospital

Spur Corporation has announced that its former chief executive Pierre van Tonder has passed away.

Van Tonder died in hospital on Sunday after shooting himself at his home in Cape Town, the company said.

Spur Corporation chief executive Val Nichas said: “Pierre passed away peacefully in hospital. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his wife Jane and children Margot and Jordan.

“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and prayers for Pierre over the past week. He was a much-loved friend and colleague to so many Spur employees and franchisees down the years. Pierre will be remembered for his passion, energy, and total commitment, and his legacy will live on in our great restaurant group that he helped build and led so successfully for more than two decades.”

The company asked for privacy for Pierre’s family in their time of grief and sorrow.

Van Tonder was the managing director and chief executive of the Spur group for 24 years. He retired in December 2020.

Spur said that during his time as chif executive, the company grew from a small business as he expanded its portfolio.

“The group expanded from a small business of approximately 40 restaurants into a market-leading, multibrand group with over 630 restaurants in South Africa and a presence in 17 countries,” it said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE