Foschini Group expects its profits to leap by between 23 and 28%

Headline earnings per share were likely to leap between 23 percent and 28 percent to between 503 cents and 523c, while its earnings per share were estimated to rise to between 463c and 483c from -133c in the comparative period a year ago.

TFG expects to publish its audited annual results on September 2.

TFG said it had been able to reopen 30 of the 57 stores that had been impacted directly and severely by the civil unrest in South Africa in July and expected to have reopened 48 of the affected stores by the end of August.

Three more stores were scheduled to reopen around the middle of September, while the reopening dates of the remaining six stores were unknown due to the severe fire damage to the shopping centres in which they were located, it said, adding that all stores that were closed as a precautionary measure had resumed trading.