Foschini Group expects its profits to leap by between 23 and 28%
Share this article:
JSE-LISTED apparel, homeware and jewellery retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) yesterday provided a business update for the 52-week period ended June 27.
Headline earnings per share were likely to leap between 23 percent and 28 percent to between 503 cents and 523c, while its earnings per share were estimated to rise to between 463c and 483c from -133c in the comparative period a year ago.
TFG expects to publish its audited annual results on September 2.
TFG said it had been able to reopen 30 of the 57 stores that had been impacted directly and severely by the civil unrest in South Africa in July and expected to have reopened 48 of the affected stores by the end of August.
Three more stores were scheduled to reopen around the middle of September, while the reopening dates of the remaining six stores were unknown due to the severe fire damage to the shopping centres in which they were located, it said, adding that all stores that were closed as a precautionary measure had resumed trading.
“The Group is in the process of quantifying the losses resulting from damage to stores, the loss of stock (predominantly winter stock) and the loss of profits as a consequence of the inability to trade.
“The Group is working closely with its insurers to submit and finalise all claims as speedily as possible and believes that it has adequate insurance cover to mitigate much of these losses,” it said.
BUSINESS REPORT