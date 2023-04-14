Four killed in Sibanye-Stillwater waste rock conveyor collapse

Mining giant in South Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater said that four people have died with another person seriously injured, after a newly constructed surface waste rock conveyor collapsed on Thursday at the company’s Burnstone project, located near the town of Balfour. Sibanye said that the collapse occurred while five contractor employees were installing a head pulley of the conveyor infrastructure.

“Tragically four persons were fatally injured, while a fifth person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment. The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extends their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” the mining company said in a statement on Friday. Sibanye said that a full investigation into the exact cause of the incident was underway and all relevant stakeholders had been informed. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said it was saddened by the loss of lives at the mine.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the workers who have sadly lost their lives. One life lost is one too many. No one deserves to lose their life in the line of duty. We wish the injured workers speedy recovery,” the DMRE said. “The Department’s Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate, which visited the mine yesterday, has commenced a full investigation in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act, to determine the cause of the incident that took place. The health and safety of mineworkers remain a priority for government. “ Employers are urged to be vigilant on the management of health and safety of mine workers. We must all work tirelessly work towards achieving Zero Harm in South African mines, thereby ensuring that each employee returns home unharmed every day,” the department added.