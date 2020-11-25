Four online shopping tips for Black Friday

DURBAN - Black Friday is know as the best shopping day of the year where customers can expect to find the best deals.

In order to plan for Black Friday make sure you are prepared and don’t get left behind, losing out on the best deals.

Loot offers four tips to ensure that you make the best out of your online shopping experience on Black Friday:

Know what you want – make a list of all the items you want and set a budget – it’s easy to spend more than you anticipated as there will be so many good deals. Know your limits.

Be savvy – plan ahead and add the items you want to your cart. That way if they go on sale on Black Friday you just need to checkout.

Don’t leave your shopping to the very last minute, this year Loot is dropping fabulous deals every Friday leading up to actual Black Friday. If you see the item you have been coveting on a black Friday deal, buy it. If you wait too long, it may no longer be available on Black Friday.

Share the love, if you find a great deal and you know your bestie wants it too, let them know.

Loot.co.za has been offering customers a week of Fridays, dropping Black Friday deals every day. The Loot and website and social channels has some unthinkable prize drops.

Each day Loot will launch some great Black Friday offers along with specific category price drops, this will all be followed with even more fabulous deals on Black Friday itself.