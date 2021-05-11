Four tips for maximising online results for your small business

DURBAN - Advertising and selling goods or services online are other predominant uses of digital tools and integral to connecting small businesses to customers, according to the latest edition of Facebook's Global State of Small Business Report.

Globally, 55 percent of small business reported using digital tools to communicate with customers.

Nunu Ntshingila, Facebook Africa’s regional director said, “Our research shows that one in two small businesses in South Africa has yet to see revenues recover to pre-pandemic levels”.

Here are tips to help small businesses grow their online presence:

1. Create engaging content

Small businesses need to make the most of your presence by making sure your content is compelling and to post frequently. We recommend posting two to three times per week.

Begin by defining the business goal you're trying to achieve such as getting people to attend an event, building brand awareness or driving sales. Then, you can tailor your messaging to encourage people to take action.

Be sure to include a visual element in your post like a photo or video to connect with your customers.

2. Run virtual events

If you run a services business that depends on face-to-face interactions — be it playing live music, hosting business conferences or running fitness classes — the pandemic may have been especially challenging for you.

3.Fast-track into e-commerce

It’s no longer complex or expensive to run your own customisable e-commerce shop.

According to the report, many small business are building their digital capabilities. Particularly female-led and minority-led small businesses and small businesses in middle-income countries are increasing their participation in e-commerce.

The report showed that 37 percent of small businesses used digital tools to sell goods and services to customers.

4. Build an online community

Your business’s profile page on social media can help you build a community around your brands and its products. Businesses can use their profile pages to engage, making tasks like commenting, posting and liking your business easier.

Digital platforms have made it easier for small business owners to grow and develop their brands for long-term success, with social media playing a pivotal role if one understands how to use it wisely.

The first steps are to understand your target audience while using the right tools and creating engaging content to help grow your online presence.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE