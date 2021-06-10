France-South Africa Scholarship Programme opens applications for higher education
The fully-funded France-South Africa Scholarship is open to students who intend to study in universities or higher education institutions in France for their Master’s degree or PhD.
The programme is also open to students from Lesotho. Students from any field of study can apply for this scholarship.
The application deadline is 21 September 2021. Applicants are invited to read the rule book for the programme and the frequently asked questions.
Those applying can consult the Campus France South Africa website to find more details on higher education institutions and study programmes in France.
The timeline for the scholarship is as follows:
- Information webinars by Campus France: follow social media.
- Interviews of eligible candidates will be conducted in October 2021.
- The results will be released in November or December. Specific programme in South Africa (online French courses and possibly internship) January 2022.
- Departure to France: Early September 2022.
For more information, applicants are urged to visit: https://www.southafrica-france-scholarships.com/privacy
