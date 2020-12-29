Fresh blood for MTN board

JOHANNESBURG - TELECOMS operator MTN yesterday announced two appointments to its board, Nosipho Molope and Noluthando Gosa. Molope was appointed as as an independent non-executive director of MTN Group and Gosa as an independent non-executive director, both effective, April,1, 2021. Molope holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of the Witwatersrand as well as a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of South Africa and is a Chartered Accountant. MTN said she had a wealth of experience in telecommunications, packaging, agricultural and petrochemical sectors. “Having been a director and chairman of the audit and risk committees in various MTN operating companies, she is well versed in the challenges and complex regulatory requirements of the markets, where MTN operates,” the telecoms firm said.

Molope currently serves on the boards of several MTN operating companies, including South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia and eSwatini. In addition, she is a board member of Old Mutual and South32 Coal Holdings as well as Engen.

“She is commercially astute and has a deep level of technical accounting knowledge with an objective and broad-minded approach that stems from her multi-sector experience as well as her exposure to diverse cultures,“ it said, while adding that it was anticipated that Molope would resign from all MTN operating companies by March 31, including MTN South Africa.

MTN South Africa said it was at an advanced stage in identifying her replacement, as audit and risk chairman.

“The Chairman and the Board believe her extensive experience and knowledge of MTN is invaluable and her contribution will greatly enhance the Board’s deliberations,” it said.

Meanwhile, Gosa holds a BA (Hons) Communications from the University of Fort Hare, has completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration at Wilfrid Laurier University and has an MBA from the University of New Brunswick.

MTN said she had solid experience in telecommunications.

In 1997, she was appointed as a founding member of the first independent telecommunications regulator, Icasa and was one of six councillors tasked to set up the regulator in South Africa.

Gosa then joined Investec Bank and spent three years as a sell-side analyst, focusing on the telecoms sector.

“Noluthando is also an extremely experienced deal maker and businesswoman, having spearheaded numerous joint ventures and acquisitions in multiple sectors and having enjoyed considerable success as an entrepreneur. In parallel, she has served on multiple boards, including Investec Asset Management (now NinetyOne); AON SA and Broll Property Group,” MTN said.

Gosa is currently the chief executive of Akhona Group and is serving as a director on various companies where she is a shareholder. She is also a non- executive director of ArcelorMittal SA.

“The Chairman and the Board believe Noluthando’ s entrepreneurial spirit and strategic outlook will be key to the Board, in light of MTN’s growth aspirations. Her unique telecommunications experience will also bring a new perspective to the Board,” MTN said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE