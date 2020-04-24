FreshStop at Caltex partners with Mr D Food for food and snacks delivery service

DURBAN - FreshStop at Caltex has partnered with Mr D Food to allow customers to order their favourite food, snacks and cool drinks for delivery through the Mr D Food app. "Our recent partnership with Mr D Food has been the ideal way for us reach the most vulnerable in society. The elderly, and those who don’t have transport, can now order our food and beverages online. We currently have 40 stores listed and we’re adding more stores daily to the online platform," said Joe Boyle, Managing Director at FreshStop. According to Boyle, the fact that FreshStop has always offered its customers fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy snacks, and smoothies, as well as a range of grocery items has made all the difference over lockdown. He said, "We’ve been lucky to build on our fresh produce offering during this time and we are focused on introducing a larger range of healthier options". FreshStop has also increased the Grab n Go selection to include prepacked food items which reduces the need for one-on-one customer service. Due to government restrictions, the convenience store have had to move more towards a self-service model during this time so that customers can pop in, find what they need and check-out without too much personal interaction, as speed of service is one of the keys to the lockdown objectives.

He said, "Despite the fact that approximately 40 percent of our sales have been negated because we can no longer sell cigarettes, hot foods or coffee, we are very proud that some of our retailers are experiencing a 20 percent increase in overall sales turnover".

"We thank our retailers and staff, who despite the challenges, do their best every day to keep our customers comfortable and aware of staying safe and healthy. A big thanks too to our government, suppliers and the industry who have been there throughout this crisis," concluded Boyle.

Mr D Food and Checkers

Recently Mr D Food announced their partnership with Checkers to deliver prescriptions and medication to MediRite pharmacy customers. This innovative initiative aims to provide a crucial service to MediRite customers and will also benefit vulnerable individuals and those not easily able to leave their homes.

Customers can place their prescription and medicine orders with their local MediRite pharmacy and request delivery from Mr D Food. To arrange the delivery of their medicine through the Mr D Food app, MediRite customers need to place an order and quote their MediRite order number.

This simple process offers South Africans peace of mind as they navigate life and try to avoid public spaces. Now they can order medication, arrange delivery through the Mr D Food app and have the medicine delivered to their doorstep in a safe, contactless way.

