CAPE TOWN - Tiger Brands chief growth officer, Grattan Kirk has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Exclusive Books.

Tiger Brands released a SENS announcement stating that they have made changes to their executive committee.

According to the announcement, Kirk has handed in his resignation in order to pursue the retail sector. His contract with Tiger Brands will terminate on June 22. He will then assume his new role at Exclusive Books, reports Business Tech. The Tiger Brands Group wished Kirk well and thanked him for his contribution to the group over the past five years. Executive Director of South African Breweries, Yokesh Maharaj will assume the role of chief growth officer at Tiger Brands.

At Exclusive Books, Kirk will take over the role from Benjamin Trisk. The two reportedly reached an "amicable" agreement with the board, following a collapse in the relationship between shareholders.

Exclusive Books reportedly expressed their excitement about Kirk's new appointment and said that they look forward to working with him.

Meanwhile, take a look at Kirk’s previous job titles.

FACTSHEET:

1. According to Bloomberg, Kirk holds a Chartered Accountancy qualification.

2. He served as Director of Connection Group Holdings since 1999.

3. He joined Incredible Connection as in 1997 as Financial Director.

4. Kirk served as Business Executive of Consumer Brands at Tiger Brands since 2013 until 2017.

5. The title he now leaves behind is Chief Growth Officer of Grocery & Home, Personal Care & Baby at Tiger Brands Limited.

- BUSINESS REPORT