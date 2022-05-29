Frontline workers can now use Walkie Talkie function on smartphones

FRONTLINE workers can now use the dedicated push-to-talk button for Walkie Talkie in Teams on Crosscall’s rugged smartphones and tablets that include the CORE-X4, CORE-M5, ACTION-X5, CORE-T4 and CORE-T5. Crosscall, a French manufacturer of ultra-durable smartphones, tablets and accessories, has integrated with the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams to offer an all-in-one push-to-talk solution suitable for all businesses.

All of the Aix-en-Provence brand's terminals were compatible with the Walkie talkie app in Teams. The Walkie Talkie app in Teams is available for free to users of Teams with an active Microsoft 365 subscription. The manufacturer, which has developed expertise in group communications in recent years and won strategic tenders such as the one launched by the French Ministry of the Interior to equip the Gendarmerie and the National Police, was now working with Microsoft.

The Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams is easy, intuitive to use, and enables instant communication for your frontline employees using the dedicated button integrated with Crosscall smartphones or tablets. With this collaboration, Crosscall and Microsoft aimed to meet the current challenges of frontline workers by enabling them to communicate with anyone from anywhere across geographic locations. The side button on Crosscall devices could launch the Walkie Talkie in Teams in one easy click and turn into digital walkie-talkies, delivering a single device for frontline communication replacing traditional radios. Teams meets the needs of frontline workers that were now going digital. Frontline workers can also collaborate with each other through messaging, file sharing, calling, calendaring, shifts scheduling, and tasks all within Teams.

Frontline workers in different warehouses would be able to send each other information on available stocks and share follow-up documents in real time. A site manager would be able to quickly report a security problem that occurred while sending photos of the site in question. Group communication was increasingly common in companies today to facilitate collaboration and exchanges between teams in the field. Ultra-resistant, waterproof, with great autonomy and usable with gloves or wet fingers, Crosscall devices were described as the allies of all those who evolved in complicated and challenging environments such as professionals in construction, manufacturing, and logistics. With the Walkie Talkie app in Teams and Crosscall , frontline workers had access to clear, secure, and easy-to-use voice communication.