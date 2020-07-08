FSCA files urgent application to liquidate JP Markets SA, bank accounts frozen

JOHANNESBURG – The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Wednesday filed an urgent application with the High Court to liquidate JP Markets and announced that the bank accounts of forex powerhouse had been frozen. The FSCA said it would like to inform the public, particularly the clients of JP Markets, that the freezing of the bank accounts meant that JP Markets would no longer be able to operate on these accounts and they would remain frozen for a specific duration in terms of legislative parameters. This after the provisional suspension of the licence of JP Markets, which the FSCA previously reported on 19 June 2020, subsequent to the reasonable belief that substantial prejudice to clients or the general public may occur if they continue rendering financial services. “The Authority has taken these steps as it believes that JP Markets has contravened financial sector laws, including but not limited to running an unlicensed over-the-counter derivatives provider (ODP) business. All ODP providers need to be licenced by the FSCA,” it said in a statement. “Members of the public are reminded that derivatives-platform trading is a high-risk investment option, only suitable for investors with the required knowledge, skills and experience. The public should carefully consider whether trading in such financial instruments is suitable for them.

“The FSCA again reminds consumers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll-free number (0800 110 443) or on the website www.fsca.co.za as to whether or not such institution or person is authorised to render financial services,” said the FSCA.

The Authority said on June 22 that it had decided to provisionally suspend the FSP licence, pursuant to the commencement of an investigation into the contraventions of certain financial sector laws by JP Markets and numerous complaints received from clients based on JP Markets’ failure to honour client withdrawal requests. “During the period of JP Markets provisional suspension, it is also not permitted to take on any new business.”

The FSCA further warned the public that “JP Markets is not authorised as an OTC derivative provider and therefore is not permitted, as a regular feature of its business and acting as principal to; originate, issue, sell or make a market in OTC derivatives”.

JP Markets has been operating in the country since 2016 under the approval from the Financial Services Board.

Efforts to reach JP Markets for comment drew a blank by the close of business on Wednesday.

The investigation into the activities of JP Markets is on-going.

