FSCA issues second warning to consumers about trading in Bitcoin

CAPE TOWN - SOUTH African consumers got another warning from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) yesterday to be “extremely cautious and vigilant” in trading in cryptocurrencies.

The price of a Bitcoin has risen more than tenfold, from $5 300 (currently about R78 614) at the height of the Covid-19 crisis to more than $60 000 last weekend, driven largely by institutional demand globally.

Yesterday, it was trading at $57 766.70 per Bitcoin. The FSCA said it had seen “with concern the increasing volume of crypto-assets-related losses suffered by financial consumers in the past three months”.

The institution published its first warning about the risky nature of crypto assets three weeks ago following a large number of complaints to the FSCA and regular media reports of consumers losing some, if not all, of their savings in high-risk crypto investments.

Crypto assetsare not issued by a central bank and stored on a block-chain, are traded, transferred and stored electronically. They have been used for payments, investments and capital-raising. The regulatory outlook for investors, however, is uncertain and tightening.