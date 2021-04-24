FSCA warns public against Alexander Forbes impersonators

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has warned the public against individuals impersonating Alexander Forbes personnel.

“FSCA and Alexander Forbes would like to confirm that these individuals are fraudulently using the brand and trademark without permission and consumers should not do any financial services business with these individuals,” FSCA said in a statement.

According to the FSCA, it recently received information from Alexander Forbes that they had noticed that certain people fraudulently claimed to work for or with Alexander Forbes, and were requesting their clients and members of the public to supply or confirm their personal information through several platforms (including WhatsApp, direct phone calls, and email).

The FSCA said the people promised additional payments for the disclosure of personal information.

According to FSCA, Alexander Forbes confirmed that no such connection existed with these individuals.

“In addition, they would like to note that Alexander Forbes will never request clients or members of the public to supply confidential information such as banking details in an e-mail, SMS, or WhatsApp message or direct phone call. Please do not share any personal information with anyone either via SMS, telephone, or email.”

The FSCA urged consumers to exercise caution and report any such requests for personal information immediately.

“These individuals are not authorised to render any financial products or services as contemplated in the Financial Sector Regulation Act. Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide financial advisory and intermediary services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide,” it said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE