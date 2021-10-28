FSCA warns the public against Alfa and Omega Funeral Services

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) cautions the public against doing any financial services business with Alfa and Omega Funeral Services, which was not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services.

According to the information received by the FSCA, Alfa and Omega Funeral’s business premises were situated in Benoni, Gauteng. Alfa and Omega Funeral offers funeral policy products to members of the public. Members of the public pay policy premiums directly to Alfa and Omega Funeral.