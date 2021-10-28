FSCA warns the public against Alfa and Omega Funeral Services
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) cautions the public against doing any financial services business with Alfa and Omega Funeral Services, which was not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services.
According to the information received by the FSCA, Alfa and Omega Funeral’s business premises were situated in Benoni, Gauteng. Alfa and Omega Funeral offers funeral policy products to members of the public. Members of the public pay policy premiums directly to Alfa and Omega Funeral.
The FSCA also warned the public that it was possible to confuse Alfa and Omega Funeral with Alpha and Omega, which was an authorised FSP.
It said according to the information received, Alfa and Omega Funeral misrepresented itself as Alpha and Omega.
The FSCA confirms that Alfa and Omega Funeral was not authorised by the FSCA to render any financial services, despite offering funeral policies to members of the public and receiving premium payments for those policies.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE