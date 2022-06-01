Fuel fallout: Retailing sector under pressure

TO say that the fuel retailing industry is under attack would be an understatement, according to the Fuel Retailers Association(FRA). Reggie Sibiya, chief executive at the FRA, this week said that not only did they have to contend with the rise in global oil prices and its economic consequences, but also rising pressure from the South African government on fuel prices and calls for deregulation, which would have long-term implications for their fuel and convenience store retailers.

In what he termed “The Fuel Fallout”, Sibiya said FRA members were already faced with fuel increases, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February having triggered a tsunami of oil price increases across the globe, which then saw South Africa going over the R20 per litre price point. “Although the government, in its 2022 Budget, gave temporary relief by not raising fuel levies and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) in the short-term, this will not solve the country’s complex fuel structure. Levies and taxes account for about a third of the petrol price per litre, with the basic fuel price (BFP) set on parity pricing for oil imports,” Sibiya said. He said administered prices under the Regulatory Accounting System included wholesale, distribution, retailers and entrepreneur margins, alongside zone differentials that set prices on geographic district and the state levy financing cumulative petrol price under-recoveries.

“Given that the petrol price is strictly regulated by the minister, at a recent meeting between MPs and various representative associations – including the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia), Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association (LFWR), the FRA, the South African Oil and Gas Alliance, and the South African Petroleum Retailers Association (Sapra) – the general consensus was that any changes to the fuel structure should not have adverse consequences and do further damage to an already struggling sector that has to bear the brunt of unfair price margins and lower volume sales.” FRA board member Sbonelo Mbatha has called for the scrapping of the RAF tax – about R2.18 per litre of petrol – in favour of a flat-fee motor insurance. Mbatha said any attempt to reduce retailers’ margins would render most service stations unsustainable. The industry was already approaching 4 000 retrenchments due to the sector’s hardships.

The FRA said until the pandemic struck at the beginning of 2020, the automotive sector was set to be the one business area that would be impacted the most by the 4th Industrial Revolution and be at the forefront of the new technological age. Key speakers at the Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) conference last year in the automotive sector slot included several who spoke about the changes and challenges in fuel and convenience store retailing, and trends and innovations in the aftermarket motor industry. Sibiya said little did they know that the economic fall-out from Covid-19 was just the tip of the iceberg and that more curve balls were on the way in the form of devastating floods, and that the war in Ukraine would derail oil prices and have a snowball effect on the economy and their sector in particular.

Since then, the association said that balancing current challenges while keeping an eye on what the future held for this sector was what the FRA would focus on at the upcoming Unity in Action–Building New Capabilities Conference, to be held as part of Automechanika at Expo Centre on June 8-9. Sibiya said the conference would unpack the threats and challenges and try to find long-term solutions by building new capabilities for its franchisees in both the fuel and convenience store spaces. The FRA conference will also be hosting various industry players, including representatives from oil companies who will be sharing how they saw the industry working together amidst these challenges. All stakeholders in the fuel and convenience in the franchising sector would be requested to be part of the solutions to save the industry by building new capabilities, the FRA said.