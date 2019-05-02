FutureSpace has opened its third office in as many years to meet the ever growing demand for premium shared workspaces. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - FutureSpace has opened its third office in as many years to meet the ever growing demand for premium shared workspaces. FutureSpace is a high-end 'pro-working' office space joint venture between Investec Property and workplace specialists Giant Leap.

The new FutureSpace office is located at 6 Bruton Road at Nicol on Main in Bryanston, Johannesburg. It caters to start ups, entrepreneurs, independent consultants and even large businesses that want to be close to innovators and the networking opportunities that come from working alongside smart people from diverse backgrounds.

FutureSpace’s existing offices are in Sandton at 61 Katherine Street and 96 Rivonia Road, both minutes from the Gautrain and both over the road from Sandton City shopping centre.

Linda Trim, Director at FutureSpace, said, "South Africans continue to adopt the massively popular global trend of co-working spaces. Around the world we see a marked shift in demand for shared offices that are as well designed and sophisticated in service as five star hotels".

Trim added, "Co-working spaces are not new. But since they’ve made a step-change from just desks for hire in tired buildings to a Zeitgeist way of working with offices in major business nodes and all services on hand, their popularity has taken off".

The new FutureSpace office in Bryanston for example offers concierge services, IT tech support on site, barista coffee and food, dry cleaning, restaurant reservations, courier services and showers.

These services are in addition to meeting room facilities of all sizes and work spaces from open plan desks to private offices, all with video conferencing facilities and super-fast wi-fi.

"Our new Bryanston offices expands our offering and brings shared work space closer to a lot of people," said Trim.

Trim also pointed out that the rise in popularity was in line with the growing trend of the on-demand economy like Airbnb and Uber where people and business are moving away from ownership and towards instant access.

"Co-working spaces are incredibly convenient thanks to the flexibility and cost effectiveness. You can pop in to work for a few hours by yourself or your company can use the space to set up their headquarters for as long as they want at a significantly lower cost than renting," concluded Trim.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE