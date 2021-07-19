Game affected by unrest, but doing what it can to meet customer needs

“Our ability to deliver online orders has been affected in some areas, such as Durban and surrounds, where routes have become inaccessible or unsafe,” said Game’s vice-president, Andrew Stein.

AMID THE disruption in South Africa, Game Stores remained focused on supplying essential goods in as many areas as possible, through its brick-and-mortar stores and its partnerships with Uber Eats and OneCart, a statement from the group said yesterday.

“We are proactively communicating with customers and doing all we can to minimise delays, including re-routing orders to operational stores and facilities. Our focus during this time is to ensure that our customers are able to shop essential items safely and conveniently.”

Stein said the partnerships with Uber Eats and OneCart, which were launched during the initial level 5 lockdown last year, allowed Game customers to place their orders conveniently online with on-demand delivery. This service was for essential items only.

Delivery to customers via the Game stores had been impacted, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, and operationally the team was communicating directly with customers via contact centres, as well as making every effort to ensure delivery of items in areas that had not been heavily affected by the unrest.