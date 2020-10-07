Game and Makro to run Black Friday promotions for the entire month of November

JOHANNESBURG - Game and Makro outlets are preparing to extend their Black Friday promotions for the entire month of November.

Parent company Massmart said earlier today that Game and Makro planned to run Black Friday deals throughout November, as opposed to only releasing deals for a restricted 3 to the 5-day period from 27 November.

Massmart corporate affairs executive, Brian Leroni, said that Black Friday deals at Game and Makro were scheduled to run from 2 to 29 November to spread deals over November rather than concentrating deals into just one week or day.

“Black Friday traditionally sees high concentrations of shoppers in retail stores across the country, which can create a challenging shopping environment. Therefore, we have decided to reimagine the way we do Black Friday in 2020. To create a more consumer-friendly Black Friday experience while adhering to all Covid-19 and social distancing protocols, Makro and Game have taken the decision to extend the duration of our Black Friday promotion,” said Leroni.

Leroni said Massmart’s research had shown that Game and Makro were South Africa’s most popular Black Friday shopping destinations and that the group had decided to provide its customers with more opportunity and time to benefit from the Black Friday prices by rather releasing new Black Friday deals each week in November.