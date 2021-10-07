Game introduces Price Beat for Black Friday - We have all the details

Game Stores is introducing its Price Beat Promise to its month-long Black November promotion for the first time in history – guaranteeing Game shoppers the lowest possible price on all items stocked at Game, between 1 and 30 November. “This is how we are reimagining the popular shopping holiday ‘Black November’ for our customers. Not only are we giving them the unbeatable deals they have come to expect from us over the years throughout November, but we are also running our Price Beat Promise on Black November deals for the first time – not only offering the lowest price, but also 10% back on the difference,” explains Andrew Stein, Vice President, Game.

After launching its month-long Black November promotion in 2020, to provide a safer and more accessible Black November experience to all South Africans, the retailer will run four sets of exclusive, weekly deals again in 2021 rather than launching all deals on a single day. The deals will only be valid for the week in which they are launched and will not be available again. “Our merchandising teams have been hard at work over the past 12 months securing the best possible deals on popular items for our customers, including TVs, appliances, electronics, outdoor equipment and homeware. Our in-store and online customer service teams are also undergoing additional training to ensure a seamless experience for all shoppers taking up our Price Beat Promise throughout November and beyond,” says Stein. “Where our shoppers find a product cheaper, whether in-store or online, they are now able to make use of our Price Beat Promise, which guarantees them the lowest price on every item we stock – both before and after their purchase. This means that there is no need to hold off on their purchase to see if there is a better price in the market at a later date as they can always claim their Price Beat after their purchase.” The Price Beat Promise applies to products stocked at any local retailer, whether in-store or online.

How it works before purchase: If a consumer finds a product stocked by Game cheaper elsewhere, they can bring in the valid leaflet to any of Game’s 118 stores across the country

They are then able to purchase the item at the lower price, less a further 10% on the difference between prices How it works after purchase: If a consumer finds a product they have purchased from Game cheaper elsewhere, within 21 days of their purchase, they can bring in the valid leaflet to any of Game’s 118 stores across the country, along with their till slip

They are then eligible for a refund of the difference between the prices, plus a further 10% on the difference How it works online

If a consumer finds a product they have purchased online from Game cheaper elsewhere, within 21 days of purchase, they can email a screenshot or link to the cheaper item to [email protected] along with their order number

They will be eligible for a refund on the difference between prices, plus a further 10% on the difference In a recent Consumer Price Perception survey, Game found that 70% of consumers continue to keep track of pricing on items they have already bought – proving how stretched the consumer budget is and bolstering the need for a fuss-free saving incentive like the Price Beat Promise. “Consumers are shopping more online. They are looking to shop more essential items and less luxury items. They are looking for a safe and convenient shopping experience, and, importantly, are prioritising bargain hunting now more than ever. During Black Friday especially, consumers are comparing prices constantly to ensure they are finding the best possible deals on their wish list items,” says Stein. “Saving opportunities like Black Friday are still relevant for the consumer if the right selection of products are available at the right prices – and this is why we have worked to reimagine this massive event in the retail calendar,” concludes Stein