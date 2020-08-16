Game launches line of cheap clothing to up profitability

JOHANNESBURG - Ailing retailer Game has entered the essential clothing category as part of its efforts to return to profitability. On Friday, Game launched Stylessentials, a new line offering cheap clothing. Game vice-president Andrew Stein said Stylessentials was a step towards meeting a need for customers who were actively seeking value alternatives for essential items like clothing during turbulent economic times. “We have identified a gap in the market for seasonally-relevant casual wear that is designed with the South African consumer in mind – and have taken into account customer feedback and market trends in this regard,” Stein said. “Importantly, this range will be size-inclusive and focused on providing comfort and value, while ensuring our customers look and feel their best.” In February, Game’s parent company Massmart announced plans to revitalise the Game portfolio by focusing on high-margin categories through removing the fresh and food categories from its stores and reintroducing clothing essentials.

In June, the group said it had received a R4 billion inter-company loan from Walmart, its parent and US retail chain giant, to help its liquidity constraints as it counted the cost of the Covid-19 lockdown period. For the nine week period from March 30 to May 31, total sales were R4.6bn lower than the same period during the prior year, after lockdown regulations which restricted movement had a significant knock-on effect on its trading performance.

The company said that total sales for the 23 weeks ended June 7 amounted to R34.8bn, which is 10.3 percent lower than the prior year, while comparable-store sales were 10.5 percent lower than last year. Massmart last month flagged Game that it planned to cull nearly 1 800 more jobs at its Game stores just months after it closed the loss-making Dion Wired unit.

Stein said customers were looking to shop closer to home, less frequently, and spend less time in the shops or the mall in order to keep themselves and their families safe.

“Game recognises this and is ensuring our customers can shop all their essential needs under one roof, while also getting the quality and pricing that suits their needs at this difficult time,” said Stein.

The Stylessentials brand comprises essential clothing such as socks, T-shirts, underwear, vests, shorts and jeans for men and women, and clothing for babies, while the children’s range features movie and cartoon characters.

The retailer said 23 of its stores were already trading in this category and plans were afoot to make it available in all 122 stores across South Africa by July 2021. Stein said Game was working closely with local suppliers and manufacturers wherever possible to ensure that the ranges appeal to and are designed for the South African consumer.

“While 90 percent of the range is sourced from local suppliers, about 25 percent of the range is locally manufactured. We would like to increase the percentage of locally manufactured items as we progress with this offering, to ensure that we play our role in the support of local small businesses,” said Stein.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE