Managing director of Blue Shirt Bakery Gys Olivier with a range of his products. PHOTO: Supplied by department of trade and industry

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng businesses will use next month's Foodex trade fair in Japan to try and access markets in Asia, the department of trade and industry (dti) said on Wednesday. The delegation to Asia’s largest food and drink exhibition will include Blue Shirt bakery, whose managing director Gys Olivier has already made contact with potential customers from Japan.

"The good news is that they have shown interest in our range of products," the dti quoted Olivier as saying.

"We hope to build on that and secure some export business into Japan as well as the Asian region through connecting with interested parties at the trade fair."

Olivier's confectionery company, which boasts thirty years in food production, makes pittas, waffles and biscuits distributed across major retail stores in South Africa and its Southern African Development Community neighbours.

- African News Agency (ANA)