Gavin Tipper appointed CEO of Arise investment firm

Arise, an investment firm in sub-Saharan Africa that manages more than $1 billion (R17bn), said on Monday that Gavin Tipper had been appointed as its CEO.

Tipper is a seasoned business leader with experience in the investment and financial services sectors. His career started at KPMG as a technical partner, he spent an extended period at Coronation Holdings as chief operating officer, and he has sat on and chaired the boards of a number of prominent companies. He has been associated with Arise for several years as the chairperson of the Asset Management committee.