Gavin Tipper appointed CEO of Arise investment firm

Arise, an investment firm in sub-Saharan Africa that manages more than $1 billion (R17bn), said on Monday that Gavin Tipper had been appointed as its CEO.
Tipper is a seasoned business leader with experience in the investment and financial services sectors. His career started at KPMG as a technical partner, he spent an extended period at Coronation Holdings as chief operating officer, and he has sat on and chaired the boards of a number of prominent companies. He has been associated with Arise for several years as the chairperson of the Asset Management committee.
Tipper said in a statement: “Arise owns an enviable investment portfolio with exciting options for growth and diversification. Our focus on collaborative partnerships with financial and other investee institutions places us in good stead to contribute to the growth of those businesses, to deliver on shareholder expectations and to contribute to economic growth on the continent.”
Arise chairperson Nhlanhla Nene said the appointment came at an opportune time as the organisation was heading into the next phase of its business journey. “His extensive investment and financial experience will be invaluable in helping Arise to successfully deliver on its mandate,” said Nene.
