Gemfields believes that LSE's AIM will increase the company's reach

JOHANNESBURG - GEMFIELDS said that the listing on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange in London would increase the reach of UK, European and international investors who were expected to benefit from a more convenient entry point into the precious coloured gemstone market, the company said today.

Chairman Martin Tolcher said in the 2019 annual report released today that the AIM listing should improve trading liquidity in time, strengthen the public profile and broker coverage. “The most recent broker reports suggest that the share price has significant upside potential,” said Tolcher.

Gemfields returned to the AIM in February, following the increase in the prices and demand for emeralds.

Tolcher, who took over from industry veteran Brian Gilbertson, said that Gemfields faced new challenges in both Mozambique and Zambia. Most significantly, Zambia where the government imposed a 15 percent export duty on precious gemstones from 1 January 2019. The export duty resulted in the Kagem mine paying 21 percent of a turnover tax on its revenues. However, in December, the Zambian government suspended the export duty with effect from 1 January 2020.

The 2019 Zambian export duty cost the group approximately $12 million and meant that Kagem, which is 25 per cent owned by the Zambian government was unable to pay a dividend to its shareholders in 2019.