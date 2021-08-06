Gender pay parity, ESG should be prioritised, says PwC

ADDRESSING the gender pay gap and environmental social and governance (ESG) issues had to be prioritised in South African boardrooms going forward, the latest remuneration report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said yesterday. The PwC’s 13th edition of the “Executive directors’: Practices and Remuneration Trends” report found that the pay gap was most pronounced in medium-cap companies, with a gender pay gap of 46 percent observed at the median and 51 percent at the upper quartile, with a smaller pay gap observed in small-cap companies with gaps of 27 percent and 30 percent observed respectively at the median and upper quartiles.

Andreas Horak, PwC reward practice co-lead and director in PwC’s people and organisation department, told journalists that a more representative workforce, which includes more females at the chief executive and chief financial officer level and other executive roles, was needed to address the pay gap between males and females. “You need to have better succession planning. As soon as you have better representation you see an improvement in the pay parity between people because at the end of the day the voices are stronger,” said Horak. He also said from a South African perspective, addressing the racial pay parity was prioritised over the gender pay gap. “Gender pay has really become a real talking point over the last three years, it was always murmured in the corridors and within the boardrooms, but from a pragmatic perspective , we will have to see the same amount of emphasis placed on the gender pay gap that was placed previously on racial pay parity. That needs to be prioritised together with ESG otherwise we will not see any progress we are looking for,” Horak said.

He believed following the havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as economic uncertainty and recent social unrest, South African boards had shown an increased awareness on ESG issues, with ESG regularly a part of the board’s agenda. He said boards are starting to link purpose to a company’s strategy – in order to monitor their progress on critical items, such as climate change, they will need data and other insights on ESG. “Companies should be doing more to promote gender and racial diversity on boards,” said Horak. The report found that women continue to remain a minority on boards, with less than one-fifth of the JSE executive director grouping at 13 percent.