German firm Rheinmetall to produce solar panels in SA

German industrial group Rheinmetall plans to build its first South African plant to produce photovoltaic (PV) panels for the power-deprived local market, a company executive said on Thursday.

The decline of debt-crippled state utility Eskom has this year led to the worst power cuts on record in Africa’s most industrialised economy. This week most South Africans have been without power for at least six hours a day.

The outages have spurred demand for solar power systems. South Africa imported solar PV panels worth nearly R2.2 billion in the first five months of this year alone, mostly from China.

Rheinmetall's facility will have initial annual capacity to produce panels with total generating capacity of at least 500MW, said Jens-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of the company’s South African unit Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM).