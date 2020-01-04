To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The industrial hub constructed by the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone (GIDZ) at O.R. Tambo International Airport has resulted in a world-class facility with a logistics capacity of close to 40 000 tonnes of airfreight per annum, and focusses not only on the production of export products, but also the creation of sustainable employment opportunities. The northern precinct of the industrial hub is home to a state-of-the-art agroprocessing facility, boasting the largest refrigeration system in the southern hemisphere.

The strategic partnership between government and multinational company, In2Food, has resulted in the establishment of not only 600 jobs, but also an additional 5 000 jobs along the value chain.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At the southern precinct of the industrial hub, #SAINC visited [email protected], a flagship jewellery manufacturing facility where young designers are upskilled through high-end technology and 3D printing, which is revolutionising the jewellery industry.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fueled by her optimism for, and belief in, South Africa’s potential, GIDZ CEO, Seipati Mangadi, is, through this

industrial hub

, enabling sustainable economic development, touching the lives of many South Africans, and placing the country firmly on the world stage.