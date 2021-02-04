Gijima gets the go-ahead to acquire T-system SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

INFORMATION and communications technology (ICT) company Gijima yesterday was given the go-ahead to acquire T-system South Africa (TSSA) by the Competition Commission. Gijima said the acquisition will position it as the largest black-owned ICT company in Southern Africa, with about 500 new employees joining Gijima in March. Gijima announced the acquisition in October last year and TSSA is owned by T-Systems International, an IT services arm of German-based Deutsche Telekom. TSSA has been operating in South Africa for more than 20 years, providing ICT networks, applications and solutions to a number of industries. The group said although the announcement was made in October, after a long period of negotiations, the acquisition was still subject to approval from the commission, which was granted on Tuesday.

Gijima chief executive Maphum Nxumalo said the synergetic nature of this deal, at a time when ICT is playing a major role in the new normal ushered in by Covid-19, puts Gijima at the forefront of the digital era, fully empowered to deliver world-class services and solutions in cloud enablement, AI, Cybersecurity, IOT and innovative digitalisation transformation.

“We are further encouraged and thankful to Deutsche Telekom for having concluded the historic sale to a 100 percent black-owned and managed company that enhances transformation in our country,” Nxumalo said.

The deal will enable Gijima to have access to international IP, TSSA’s global Cybersecurity Security Operations Centre (SOC), certificates, expertise and best practices.

Gijima said the acquisition symbolises the beginning of a new era for the organisation where a greater focus is on implementing a citizen centric model in line with Vision2025, its strategic growth model.

It added that the acquisition of T-Systems business includes about 500 highly skilled staff members and a Tier 3 Data Centre which will enhance Gijima to be the prominent mainframe and IT data services giant in Africa.

“These services will now be coupled with Gijima’s existing cloud computing and digitalisation offerings. Gijima’s current and newly acquired clients are guaranteed to receive the best class service delivery, business efficiencies while securing numerous jobs from the impact of Covid-19,” the group said.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT