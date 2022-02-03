Giwusa lambasts Clover saying the company prioritises profits over its striking workers

The General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) has lambasted Clover, claiming that the dairy producer is lining its pockets at the expense of its employees. “Clover’s management has prioritised profits at the expense of the workforce, their families and communities. The unions have put forward several alternatives to job losses; however, Clover refused all of them. The company only offered to pay the difference of the 20 percent wage cut for a period of eight months if workers returned to work,” said Giwusa.

According to Clover, the offer the company put forward to the union was reasonable given their financial position. “We do however question the bona fides of the unions.To date they have failed or refused to offer any compromise or alternative solution, instead rejecting outright all offers presented,” said Clover. Giwusa accused the dairy producer of attempting to cut costs by R300 million and said that workers made Clover R7,4 billion in 2019 and R10 billion in 2020. The president of Giwusa Mametlwe Sebei, said: “The company’s management blamed the downturn in the economy as the main reason for shedding jobs. But that it has long been planning project Sencillo (the rationalisation of Clover's production platforms and consolidation of its distribution operations).

“The company is clearly using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to carry out neo-liberal restructuring. Clover must open their books, share their financial records, and disclose how much how much managers earn in comparison to workers.” The dairy producer said it went for restructuring as a last resort due to being materially impacted by the pandemic and emphasised that the decision cannot be overturned. Clover said the strike has been marred by unlawful conduct on the on the part of identified Giwusa members. “Members of the union have been involved the destruction of property, interruption to trade and looting at several retailers around the country. This behaviour led to the unfortunate death of a security guard two weeks ago who was killed y striking workers.”