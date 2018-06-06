The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office.

CAPE TOWN - Glencore Plc and a black-investor group are the only partners in a potential $1 billion deal to buy Chevron Corp.’s southern African assets, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Business Day, a Johannesburg-based newspaper, reported earlier that South Africa’s Public Investment Corp, which invests the pensions of civil servants, could emerge as a 50 percent partner in a joint bid with Glencore. It didn’t disclose how it got the information.

The assets to be acquired include a 100,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Cape Town and more than 800 gas stations in South Africa and neighboring Botswana

There hasn’t been any indication that the PIC, which handles South African state-worker pensions and is the continent’s largest money manager, would take up any of the stake, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the information isn’t public. A spokesman for the PIC said no investment decision has been made.

Chevron agreed last year to sell its 75 percent holding in the southern African business to the Chinese group known as Sinopec. However, the deal stalled after black-owned minority partners, backed by Glencore, exercised a preemptive right on the stake.

Glencore is supporting black-investor group Off The Shelf Investments Fifty Six Pty Ltd. as a technical and financial partner, it said previously. Off The Shelf’s investors own the other 25 percent of the Chevron business.

-BLOOMBERG