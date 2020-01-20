Joint venture partners Glencore and Merafe Resources could cut up to 665 jobs at their Rustenburg ferrochrome smelter in South Africa.

The potential job cuts highlight the risks posed to Africa’s most industrialised economy by struggling state power utility Eskom, which is battling breakdowns at its creaking coal-fired power plants and is mired in a financial crisis.



