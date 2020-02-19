“Our Australian operations are expected to maintain a longer and flatter production profile and will continue to produce high-quality coal, which will be required to meet expected levels of global steel production and energy demand in Asia,” the company said.
Pressure from investors is mounting for mining houses to embrace climate change by limiting greenhouse gas emission.
Black Rock, the world's biggest asset with $6.8trillion under its management, is working to reverse the impact on greenhouse gas emissions, saying at the World Economic Forum last month it would make climate change central to its investment decisions.
Glencore said that its portfolio was well-positioned to support the transition to a lower-carbon economy, while also meeting the need for universal access to reliable energy.