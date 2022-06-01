Glencore SA looks to reassure local stakeholders amid international corruption scandal

Glencore, one of the world’s largest diversified natural resources companies, has hit out in South Africa in an attempt to calm local stakeholders amid the international corruption controversy that it is caught up in. The company said in a statement on Tuesday that there has been significant misinformation in the reporting regarding the resolution of the group’s US, UK, and Brazilian investigations.

“None of the investigations relate to our business in South Africa or our coal, ferro-alloys or Astron businesses,” Glencore said. “We acknowledge the misconduct identified in these investigations and have clearly stated that this type of behaviour has no place in the Glencore of today. We are committed going forward to operating transparently under a well-defined set of values, with openness and integrity at the forefront,” Glencore stated. Optimum Coal Glencore further said it denied any allegation of wrongdoing with regard to the controversy that surrounded the sale of its Optimum Coal mine to the Gupta family.

“Regarding the allegations relating to Optimum Coal, Glencore co-operated fully with the Public Protector investigation and Zondo Commission into State Capture. Glencore denies any allegation of wrongdoing and the conclusion of both processes confirms this.” Glencore also distanced South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa from the company and said, “Mr Ramaphosa had no direct involvement in the day-to-day operations of Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH) or Optimum Coal Mine (OCM). Mr Ramaphosa divested his entire interest in OCH on 22 May 2014 prior to him taking office as the deputy president and prior to his involvement with the Eskom War Room. “Mr Ramaphosa therefore had no interest in OCH following the conclusion of the Co-operation Agreement and during the period when OCM/OCH were negotiating with Eskom regarding potential amendments to the Coal Supply Agreement (CSA) with Eskom and an extension to the CSA.

"The suggestion that Glencore involved Mr Ramaphosa in the acquisition of OCH with a view to, or with the expectation of, leveraging Mr Ramaphosa's influence to achieve amendments to the CSA is false and baseless," Glencore stated.