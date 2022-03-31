Global supply chain knots untangle, local rail freight a problem

The global supply chain had mostly untangled itself since November 2021, but the inability of rail transport to move commodities resulted in a loss of at least R40 billion in export revenue for South Africa over the last eight months, Ctrack Africa CEO Hein Jordt said. He commented at the release of the Ctrack Transport and Freight Index for February, which showed record growth of 7.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. However, he warned that in spite of this year-on-year growth, there were several indications this growth would slow down soon.

Growth had continued despite the return of Covid-19 and lockdowns in certain locations such as China, as well as continuing supply chain disruptions and the conflict in Ukraine. “Fortunately, the global supply chain has mostly untangled itself since November 2021, and this has assisted local growth across the sectors in the last two months,” he said. However, the storage sector reported “massive declines” due to the supply chain not being able to replenish items like microchips, motor vehicles, and other complex products from across the globe.

The increase and expected increases in short-term interest rates, which, in turn, makes storage and high inventory levels costly, had also influenced the rapid decline. Apart from air transport, international transportation had declined compared with a year ago due to the same issues. Rail transport was unable to deliver bulk commodities to export markets. “Even though four of the six sub-sectors declined, the overall Ctrack Transport and Freight Index returned significant increases. This can be attributed to Road Freight, the biggest sub-sector and contributing approximately half of the Index, returning excellent growth,” said Jordt.

Due to the ongoing collapse of rail corridors due to theft, road freight has gained market share, but that alone was not responsible for the increase of over 16 percent in the index of the Road Freight component. The strength of the road logistics index appeared to be in the growth of local transport operations, as opposed to international operations, he said. The biggest growth was in local road transport, which includes transport by trucks, but also by bakkies, vans and even motorcycles.

Stats SA data showed the fastest growing sub-sector was land transport of electric goods and transport equipment, followed by textiles and clothing. Both these relatively small categories increased by over 25 percent compared to a year ago. The other freight category, as StatsSA labels it, included a mix of goods and grew by 22.7 percent, while container transport grew by 20.4 percent and parcels by 7 percent, compared with the same period last year. Ctrack offers solutions for businesses that use vehicles or moveable assets.

“As such, we too have noticed an increased demand for solutions that assist in the running of local transportation or so-called last-mile delivery services,” said Jordt. Local transport, which includes transport directly to consumers or between local businesses, grew by more than 20 percent. Since the advent of the pandemic, the home delivery sector had more than quadrupled in size, albeit from a small base, but a number of factors made the compilation of data from this transport sector difficult.

“The growth in home deliveries is here to stay, but the revolution is far from over. In future, we can expect to see the use of monitoring software that will enable more accurate real-time tracking by the retailer, transporter and consumer. We can also expect to see additional security features and better planning methodologies,” said Jordt. Air Freight had increased by 8.1 percent last year, and much of this was also attributed to demand from consumers for deliveries. This included goods ordered from international retailers as well as local cell phone deliveries, with cell phones currently South Africa’s biggest consumer import item. Rail Freight continued to play a major role in the agriculture, container and non-metallic product sectors, he said.