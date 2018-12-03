Music lovers have taken to Twitter to express their disgust at Uber following the drama that unfolded after the Global Citizen Festival. Reuters



JOHANNESBURG - Following the drama that unfolded after the Global Citizen Festival where music lovers were mugged and traumatised by brazen criminals, people have taken to Twitter to express their disgust at the ride-hailing company, Uber.

Many people were left stranded as the Uber app and website crashed, while some Uber drivers hiked up the prices of trips up to R1000. Other's claim that their Uber drivers' cancelled their trips.



