After the concert, a LOT of people needed to Ubers to get home. There were too many people and too little Ubers so whenever you called one, it kept indicating that all services were unavailable. Instead of waiting for an Uber, my friend’s brother said he’d —— Imaan (@imaan_moosa) December 3, 2018
I could tell that the uber drop of zone was a mess. The app had crashed, signal was bad. No one could get an uber and the traffic was horrible. So all 7 of us met up and decided to go to Sasol as our uber driver in the morning said that would be an easier place to get an uber.— Global Citizen - Michael Cost (@MickyCost) December 3, 2018
The #Uber drivers were canceling trips upon request when they realized they're short distance trips. Our car was parked at Gold Reef City, and the uber drivers canceled our trip, he said he wants long distance trips (Fourways, Randburg, etc). A taxify driver assisted us. #Sasol— Motshweneng. ♥🌸♥ (@MotleKaBotle) December 3, 2018
I genuinely wanna thank some guy called Luciano 😭 he’s an Uber driver, we were walking from the stadium towards sasol and he literally told us to get in or we’ll get mugged on the way. He drove us a good 3km for absolutely no cost just to get us to where a crowd was— Agatha (@Thee_Cherri) December 3, 2018
Only getting home now from Global Citizen. Everything is sore and the sun is coming up now. What a horrible experience. Thanks to @Uber_RSA— Katlego (@iKatlego) December 3, 2018
Lemme show you how much my @Uber_RSA cost me this morning leaving FNB.— Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) December 3, 2018
They quoted me R754.00 by the way.
Got home it was over 1K 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ziKhDZxM3o
The most tlaunish post concert experience ever! Wow! They stole like a million phones and hijacked cars. Concert finished at 23h20 and we got our uBer only now at 02h15. Surge ye R1200. Ya no look, never going to FNB Stadium for anything again shem— NdimhleFcukedUp (@JackDevero) December 3, 2018
Concert: FREE— SARNIBONARNI (@NeoBaepii) December 3, 2018
Uber: R1200
Phone: Stolen
☹️
They also charge higher amounts when it's raining— r-clef (@CEERAK) December 3, 2018
Hi @Uber_RSA you clearly stated there would be no surge charges for #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA until 03h00. My trip ended at 02h48 and yet I have a 2.9 x surge applied. Please let me know how we fix this? pic.twitter.com/DbXwsm7KaZ— biancha mentoor (@B_anka) December 3, 2018