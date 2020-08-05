Gold Fields expects first half earnings to jump by up to 310%

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Gold Fields said on Wednesday its headline earnings per share for the first half of 2020 would soar by up to 310 percent from the five US cents reported in 2019.

In a trading statement, Gold Fields, which is due to release its first half financial results on August 20, said the increase in earnings for the period was driven largely by a higher gold prices.

It said attributable gold equivalent production for the six months to June increased marginally on a year-on-year basis to 1,087 koz from 1,083 koz, with the contribution from its Gruyere mine, which only commenced production in July 2019, as well as increased production days, largely offset by the impact of work stoppages related to the Covid-19 pandemic at South Deep and Cerro Corona.

The increase in production days related to a decision taken during the second quarter to align the production months with the calendar months, which resulted in an extra 10 production days.

Gold Fields said all-in sustaining costs for the group were up 11 percent during the first half to US$986 per ounce, driven by an increase in net operating costs, sustaining capital expenditure and royalties as well as lower by-product credits.