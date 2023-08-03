Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Gold Fields sees profit drop on lower production, costs

Gold Fields’s South Deep mine. The impact of lower gold volumes sold and higher operating costs incurred in the first half were partially offset by a higher gold price, Gold Fields said. Picture Supplied

Gold Fields’s South Deep mine. The impact of lower gold volumes sold and higher operating costs incurred in the first half were partially offset by a higher gold price, Gold Fields said. Picture Supplied

Published 10m ago

Share

Gold Fields said on Wednesday that it expected its half-year profit to decline by as much as 16%, mainly due to lower gold production and higher operating costs.

Gold Fields expects its headline earnings per share (Heps), the main profit measure in South Africa, to come in between $0.49 (R8.76) and $0.53 in the six months to June 30, compared with $0.58 during the same period last year.

The miner’s gold production is expected to be 4% lower at 1.154 million ounces compared with the first half of 2022, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry measure, are expected to be 6% higher at $1,215 per ounce.

The impact of lower gold volumes sold and higher operating costs incurred in the first half were partially offset by a higher gold price, Gold Fields said.

Gold Fields is due to release its half-year results on August 17.

REUTERS

Related Topics:

mining2023MiningStock MarketsFinanceFree Market EconomyManufacturing