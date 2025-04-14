Gold Fields' share price drops following Ghana's order to exit Damang Mine

Gold Fields’ share price fell 6.3% on the JSE Monday after it said that the Ghanaian government had instructed it to cease operations and vacate the Damang Mine lease area by April 18, 2025, on expiry of the lease. The share price was trading at R444.81 on the JSE late Monday. The decline was in spite of a strong 4.11% rise in the gold price to $3 208.71 per ounce, at the same time. A year before, Gold Fields traded at R342.47.

Gold Fields said it had, in December 2023, through an indirect subsidiary, Abosso Goldfields, applied for an extension of the Damang Main Mining Lease, but the company was notified by the Minerals Commission of Ghana that the application was rejected. Gold Fields said it had engaged extensively with the relevant authorities since receiving the rejection notice, to confirm that its Lease Extension Application had fulfilled all the statutory requirements for such extension. “The company continues to seek ongoing engagement with the government to secure the best outcome for all stakeholders. These developments at Damang do not affect operations at Tarkwa, which remain ongoing,” Gold Fields’ directors said in a notice to the JSE’s news service.