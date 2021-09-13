Gold producers respond to call to reduce carbon footprint through responsible mining

The World Gold Council said on Friday its 33 members had committed to reporting their positions and progress on climate-related risks, in line with the recommendations of Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

THE world’s top gold producers are responding to climate change, amid growing investor calls for the mining industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The council, said this unified approach on climate-related reporting, further clarified the commitments already embedded in the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) which required companies to take action to combat climate change and report in line with accepted standards.

Council chair Randy Smallwood said making progress on climate change was a vital aspect of the gold mining sector’s commitment to responsible mining.

“TCFD-aligned reporting combined with the implementation of the RGMPs will further demonstrate to investors, consumers and other stakeholders, gold mining’s ability to make a positive and demonstrable contribution to social and environmental progress,” Smallwood said.