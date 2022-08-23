Goliath versus Goliath: Shoprite may take Pick n Pay to court over their new fancy brand

Well it looks like two titans in the grocery industry may be going to court over olive oil. Ok, that may be a bit simplistic but it seems that Shoprite may be headed to court over Pick n Pay’s similar design and branding related to their new fancy food rage called “Crafted Collection”

Story continues below Advertisement

I have to admit, they do look very similar. What do you think? Crafted Collection extra virgin olive oil 1litre priced at R199 Forage And Feast cold extracted extra virgin olive oil 1litre priced at R199 HOW IT ALL STARTED

It all started a month ago when Pick n Pay launched Crafted Collection, its new premium food range. The packaging and design of the products looked eerily similar to Checkers' Forage & Feast range. File Image: Pick n Pay website Both are in navy, have a similar font to the customer’s eye and perhaps most importantly are targeting a similar market. According to a number of reports, Shoprite may head to court over the issue.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pick n Pay has asked for an extension to address the matter but Shoprite has given the retailer till August 24. MORE ABOUT THE BRANDS Checkers launched its Forage and Feast products in conjunction with Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. The range has 216 products and 34 categories.

Story continues below Advertisement

Checkers' Forage & Feast range is endorsed by SA's first Michelin star chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Image by Shoprite’s website “This unique range includes some of the very best foods which have, until now, typically only been found at speciality delis and food emporiums. Sourced from the best suppliers and artisans, each Forage & Feast product is made with top quality ingredients. Provenance played an important role, and the range is sourced responsibly, keeping seasonality in mind”, Checkers said on their site. Pick n Pay’s Crafted Collection was launched last month and has about 70 products. According to the company, “the new Crafted Collection range is made with the finest local and internationally sourced ingredients.” BIG MOVES FOR PICK N PAY IN ALL SECTORS

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this month, Pick n Pay also launched its new supermarket brand Pick n Pay QualiSave, which is aimed at the growing middle class amid fierce competition in the retail space. In May, group CEO Pieter Boone unveiled a new four-year strategic plan as its, “biggest and most important change in Pick n Pay for many years” under its new Ekuseni customer value proposition, with the goal to deliver group turnover growth at a compound annual rate of 10 percent, resulting in market share growth for the group of at least 3 percent. The retailer now has three banners – Boxer for aspirational customers with tight budgets, Pick n Pay QualiSave for the growing middle market, and Pick n Pay at the higher end, with its renewed emphasis on the best products and services.